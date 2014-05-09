Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado went 1-for-4 tonight and has now hit safely in a Rockies club-record 28 straight games. It’s the longest hit streak in MLB since Washington’s Denard Span hit safely in 29 straight from Aug. 17-Sept. 18, 2013.

1B Justin Morneau was scratched before the game due to neck stiffness. He has a history of neck problems. Manager Walk Weiss said the injury isn’t believed to be serious.

LHP Franklin Morales suffered just his second loss of the year, both vs. American League clubs. The other was April 8 against the Chicago White Sox. The Rockies are now 5-2 in his starts.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin is making his second start of the season Friday at Cincinnati. Chacin missed the first month on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain. It will be his 115th career game and 99th career start, all with Colorado.