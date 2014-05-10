Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado has long been regarded as a defensive specialist. But his offensive surge this season has not surprised Rockies manager Walt Weiss. “We all felt that he was going to be an impact player offensively,” said Weiss. “He’s always been an impact player defensively since the first day he got here. But, now he’s doing it on the other side of the ball.” Arenado went 0-for-3 with a walk to end his 28-game hitting streak on Friday night.

1B Justin Morneau, who’s had a history of neck issues, returned to the starting lineup for Friday’s opening game of a three-game series in Cincinnati after being scratched from his start on Thursday due to neck stiffness. “Thought it might be a couple days, but it’s good news that Justin is ready to roll tonight,” said manager Walt Weiss. Morneau went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI Friday night.

OF Michael Cuddyer, who’s on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring, did some running in the outfield and had a successful batting practice session on Friday in Cincinnati. “Cuddy really stepped it up today,” said manager Walt Weiss. “He’s not going to run the bases, but he will take some swings.” Cuddyer sent several balls sailing into the seats during BP.

1B Carlos Gonzalez had a 10-game hitting streak entering Friday’s game, but then he ran into Cincinnati RHP Johnny Cueto. Gonzalez went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in the Rockies’ 4-3 loss. It was the first time this season that he and 3B Nolan Arenado had been held hitless in a game they both started.