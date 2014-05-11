Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles gave up a solo home run to Reds 1B Joey Votto, but that was the only hit he allowed through the first four innings Saturday night. He finished with two earned runs allowed on four hits through six innings to improve to 5-0. Lyles wasn’t particularly pleased with his four walks or his career-high eight strikeouts. “I prefer not to strike out that many, as weird as it sounds. I’d rather get those ground balls,” he said. “Too many walks. A lot of 3-0 counts and falling behind guys.”

3B Nolan Arenado saw his franchise-record hitting streak come to an end on Friday night, but he extended another personal streak on Saturday. Arenado doubled in the third inning to reach base in his 30th consecutive game, the second-longest streak in the major leagues behind Toronto’s Jose Bautista, who has reached in 37 straight.

CF Corey Dickerson went 4-for-5 with two homers, two doubles and four RBIs for his first career multi-home run game in an 11-2 victory at Cincinnati. Dickerson set career highs in hits, home runs, RBI, runs scored and total bases. “Probably one of my best career games,” he said. “I‘m just making good contact.” Dickerson had 12 total bases, the 22nd time that has happened in Rockies history.

1B Justin Morneau, who went 2-for-3 with a double that drove in the game-tying RBI in the ninth inning of Friday’s game, has been a solid addition to the Rockies’ clubhouse since being signed to a two-year deal in December. “His professionalism, how well he prepares, he’s everything we could’ve hoped for and then some,” said manager Walt Weiss. Morneau has hits in 31 of 33 starts, including a two-run home run on Saturday.