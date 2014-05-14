Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

INF Josh Rutledge, who had been on the disabled list, was activated and optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs. “He’s going to get some bats at Triple-A,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. Rutledge hit .318 with one home run and four RBIs in 11 games with the Rockies.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa, who has been set back by back spasms, should make his next start Friday against the Padres. He has not pitched since May 7 against Texas, but with two off days this week, he was moved back in the rotation. “He’s doing well,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss. “He came here yesterday and did some things. He passed with flying colors. We feel like he’ll be ready to make his next start.”

OF Michael Cuddyer, who went on the disabled list retroactive to April 18 with a left hamstring string, will leave Wednesday for extended spring games in Arizona. “I think within the week, we’ve got a chance of seeing both guys (Cuddyer and C Wilin Rosario),” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said.

C Wilin Rosario, who went on the disabled list May 4 (retroactive to May 3) with a viral infection, is in Arizona getting at-bats in extended spring. The Rockies anticipate he will be joining the club soon. He is eligible to be activated Sunday. Manager Walt Weiss said Rosario “possibly” might need a few rehab games with Triple-A Colorado Springs. “We’ll kind of play that by ear,” Weiss said. “See how he’s doing, see how things go in the next couple of days.”