Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon broke a string of 13 hitless at-bats with a run-scoring single in the seventh that gave the Rockies a 3-0 lead. Blackmon, who is hitting .331, has a career-high 30 RBIs. He went 1-for-2 with runners in scoring position, and for the season is 13-for-38 (.342) in such situations.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings to win his fifth straight start. He has a 1.58 ERA in that span after beginning the season 0-3 with a 7.58 ERA in his first four outings. The winning streak in consecutive starts is the second longest of De La Rosa’s career. His longest is six straight from Aug. 9-Sept. 14, 2013. It was the second time De La Rosa has taken a no-hitter into the seventh. He worked 6 2/3 hitless innings May 12, 2013 at St. Louis.

RF Michael Cuddyer (left hamstring strain), who has been on the disabled list since April 18, will likely be activated Tuesday when the Rockies start a series with the San Francisco Giants. He played seven innings at first base and batted seven times in an extended spring training game with a triple and a single. Trainer Keith Dugger said Cuddyer “feels normal and is 100 percent.” Cuddyer will play at least seven innings in the outfield and bat seven times Saturday. Cuddyer is then scheduled to play a rehab game Sunday at Colorado Springs. The Rockies are off Monday before their series with the Giants. In 16 games this season, Cuddyer is hitting .317 (19-for-60) with three homers and 10 RBIs.

C Wilin Rosario will likely be activated Sunday when he is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list after a bout with influenza B that saw his temperature rise to 103 degrees. He played a rehab game Friday at Triple-A Colorado Springs and is scheduled to play another there Saturday. At the time he became ill, Rosario was hitting .239 (21-for-88) with three homers and 15 RBIs in 24 games.