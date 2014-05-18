Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles issued a career-high six walks and gave up five hits and six runs in 3 1/3 innings on Saturday against the Padres and lost after starting the season 5-0 with a 2.66 ERA in eight starts. The six runs were the most he has allowed since he gave up seven runs on Sept. 23, 2013, at Texas while with Houston. This was the third time in his career he did not pitch four innings in a start.

OF Brandon Barnes was unavailable Saturday because of food poisoning. He said he did not know the cause of the illness. “Something I had for dinner didn’t sit well. I woke up at 3 in the morning throwing up. I mean, I told them, I was ready if they needed me. But I had chills and stuff like that.” After the Rockies’ 8-5 loss to the Padres, Barnes said he felt better but a little weak. Before the game, Barnes sat leaning back in a chair at his locker wrapped in towels in a last-ditch attempt to feel better.

RF Michael Cuddyer (left hamstring strain) played seven innings and batted seven times on Saturday in an extended spring training game in Scottsdale, Ariz. He singled, doubled, homered, walked and was hit in the left triceps with a pitch. Cuddyer will play Sunday at Triple-A Colorado Springs on a rehab assignment and, after the Rockies’ day off on Monday, will be activated Tuesday when the Rockies begin a series with San Francisco.

SS Troy Tulowitzki went 3-for-4 with a homer, RBI and two runs scored on Saturday against the Padres. It was his ninth game this season with three hits, eight of them coming at Coors Field. In 17 home games this season, Tulowitzki has hit safely in 16, including each of the past nine. He is hitting .603 (35-for-58) this season at Coors Field with seven doubles, seven homers, 23 RBI and 23 runs scored.