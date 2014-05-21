Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado went hitless in his first two at-bats, deepening his slump to 0-for-15. But he singled in the sixth and seventh and then won the game with a two-run, two-out double off the top of the left field wall. The multi-hit game was Arenado’s 16th of the season, the most among major league third basemen. The walk-off hit was the third of Arenado’s career and second against the Giants. The other was a single off Jeremy Affeldt on June 29, 2013.

RHP Chris Martin was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs to clear a roster spot for the return of RF/1B Michael Cuddyer from the disabled list. Martin, who began the season at Colorado Springs, made his major league debut April 26 and in nine games for the Rockies had 4.15 ERA with two walks, eight strikeouts and 10 hits allowed in 8 2/3 innings.

RF/1B Michael Cuddyer (left hamstring strain) came off the disabled list Tuesday after sitting out a month. Cuddyer went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts.

RHP LaTroy Hawkins, who blew his first save of the season Sunday after converting his first 10 save chances, ended up the winning pitcher Tuesday but gave up two hits and a run that put the Giants ahead 4-3 in the ninth. In his past two games, Hawkins has allowed four hits and three runs in two innings, raising his ERA to 4.41 in 18 games.

LHP Franklin Morales gave up three runs in six innings. It was the fifth time he has completed six innings this season. He had never had more than three such games (2012) in a season entering 2014. With his third quality start, Morales tied his career-high; he also had three quality starts in 2012.

C Wilin Rosario hit his first home run since April 21, a two-run shot in the sixth that tied the game at 3 and was his fourth of the season. Rosario, who had influenza B virus, was activated Sunday when he was eligible to come off the disabled list. Three of his four homers have come against the Giants. His 10 career homers against the Giants are his most against any club.