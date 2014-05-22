Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Tommy Kahnle, selected from the New York Yankees in the Rule 5 draft last winter, is pitching well in relief. In the New York organization, the question about the hard-thrower was whether he had consistent enough command to be effective in the big leagues. In 17 games for Colorado, Kahnle is 2-1 with a 1.88 ERA. He has only allowed 13 hits in 24 innings with 17 strikeouts, but he has issued 12 walks, two intentional. Kahnle walked at least one in five consecutive outings, including Wednesday, when he gave up one run in 1 1/3 innings.

RHP Matt Belisle entered play Wednesday with a streak of six scoreless appearances totaling six innings, but the run ended when Giants SS Brandon Crawford hit a solo homer off him in the seventh that landed in the second deck in right field. It was the second homer Belisle allowed in 19 innings this season, and both came against the Giants. On April 23 at Coors Field, Giants C Hector Sanchez hit a solo shot off Belisle.

RF Michael Cuddyer doubled in the sixth for his first hit since returning from the disabled list Tuesday. He was hitless in his previous six at-bats. With the bases loaded and no outs in the eighth, Cuddyer hit a grounder up the middle that the Giants turned into a nifty double play that scored the Rockies’ lone run.

LF Carlos Gonzalez exited the Colorado Rockies’ 5-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants as part of an eighth-inning double switch due to left index finger inflammation. He originally injured the finger May 1 and missed a game the following day. Gonzalez said he could barely grip a ball, adding, “I can’t bend my finger, so it’s really hard to hit.”

RHP Jhoulys Chacin, who was activated May 4 after starting the season on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain, has yet to allow more than four runs in any of his four starts. However, he has yet to receive more than two runs of support, so he is 0-3. He yielded a season-high two homers in 5 2/3 innings Wednesday, the first time he allowed more than one homer in a game since May 1, 2012, a span of 43 starts. It had been the longest active streak of its kind in the majors.