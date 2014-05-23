Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon went 0-for-3 with a walk, dropping his average to .329. That is the lowest it has been since he was hitting .200 (1-for-5) on April 1 after his second game of the season. Blackmon went 1-for-8 in the series.

RHP Tommy Kahnle, who made his 18th career appearance, gave up two earned runs for the first time. He had allowed two unearned runs April 8 against the Chicago White Sox. Kahnle, who had never pitched above the Double-A level before this season and was taken from the New York Yankees in the December Rule 5 draft, gave up a homer to Hunter Pence. It was the second homer off Kahnle, who gave one up to Arizona’s Miguel Montero on April 30 at Arizona. Kahnle, whose ERA rose from to 1.88 to 2.52 has issued at least one walk in six straight outings and for the season has 13 walks and 18 strikeouts, including one Thursday, in 25 innings.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa, who pitched three hitless innings before the first rain delay of 1 hour, 22 minutes. He had one other hitless start of three innings in his career -- Oct. 3, 2009, at the Los Angeles Dodgers. De La Rosa pitched a scoreless streak of 12 innings over his past three starts, the longest such streak by a Rockies pitcher this year. He finished his abbreviated outing by striking out the side in the third, the third time he has struck out the side this season. He did that twice in 2013.

RF Michael Cuddyer went 3-for-4 and drove in his first run since returning from the disabled list Tuesday after a left hamstring strain. In nine games at Coors Field this season, Cuddyer is hitting .389 (14-for-36) with four doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and seven runs scored. This was his second three-hit game of the season, the other coming on April 4 against Arizona.