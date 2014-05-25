Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Juan Nicasio allowed eight runs and 10 hits over four innings during a loss in Atlanta last season and was 0-3 with a 9.82 ERA against the Braves before beating them Saturday. He allowed just two hits over six scoreless innings while striking out five and walking four. Nicasio improved to 5-2 while lowering his ERA to 3.61.

3B Nolan Arenado was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday with a mallet fracture of his left middle finger suffered on a headfirst slide Friday. “When I slid into the bag, I kind of knew I broke it,” he said Saturday. Arenado is likely to miss at least four weeks and will wear a splint until being examined by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Thomas Graham at the Cleveland Clinic when the team plays the Indians next weekend. Surgery may be necessary. Arenado, who won a Gold Glove last year as a rookie, was hitting .305 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 48 games.

2B Josh Rutledge, who hit .318 over 11 games in an earlier stint with the Rockies this year, was recalled on Saturday from Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he was batting .333 in 15 games. He began last season as a starter with the Rockies and spent the majority of the season with the team, hitting .235 in 88 games. Rutledge, 25, allows the Rockies to use 2B DJ LeMahieu as a backup for 3B Charlie Culberson in the absence of 3B Nolan Arenado (mallet fracture of left middle finger). “We’ll mix and match a bit,” manager Walt Weiss said.

LF Carlos Gonzalez was out of the lineup for the third straight game Saturday because of a sore and swollen left index finger that had forced him out of Wednesday’s game. He was available to pinch hit. “CarGo is getting better,” manager Walt Weiss said. “But for him to go out and take four or five at-bats, I just didn’t feel that he was quite ready for that.”

LHP Franklin Morales will make his second career start against the Braves as the Rockies conclude a three-game series in Atlanta on Sunday. He struck out eight over six innings vs. Atlanta while with the Red Sox in a victory at Boston on June 23, 2012, allowing two earned runs. Morales, who is 3-3 with a 5.30 ERA, will be making his career-high 10th start. All of his victories came in April.