May 27, 2014 / 12:37 AM / 3 years ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Nolan Arenado was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday after breaking his left middle finger sliding headfirst on a double Friday. “He’ll miss some time,” manager Walt Weiss said. “It’s a tough loss for our club. He’s off to a great start and he’s a heck of a player.”

3B Charlie Culberson started his second straight game in place of the disabled Nolan Arenado (broken finger) and was 1-for-3 on Sunday. He went 2-for-4 and scored a run on Saturday. Culberson is hitting .208.

SS Troy Tulowitzki’s 14th home run of the season on Saturday was his first at Turner Field and gave him homers in every current National League ballpark. He’d gone 64 at-bats in Atlanta before the homer and was 4-for-37 in his previous 11 road games against the Braves.

LF Carlos Gonzalez returned to the Rockies lineup Sunday after missing three games because of a sore and swollen left index finger. He was 0-for-4 with a strikeout, but had a bid for a three-run homer in the first inning curve just foul.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin, who missed the first month of the season with a right shoulder strain, will try again for this first victory as he gets the start in the Rockies’ series opener at Philadelphia on Monday. He is 0-3 with a 4.76 ERA in four games. Chacin is 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA in six appearances against the Phillies and has held batters to a .189 average.

