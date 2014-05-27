FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch
May 28, 2014

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Rex Brothers allowed three runs on three hits in 2/3 of an inning Monday against the Phillies, ending a string of nine straight scoreless innings. Brothers is 2-2 with a 3.63 ERA in 24 games this season.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa, Tuesday’s starter, worked three hitless innings in his last start, against San Francisco, departing after a rain delay. He won his five previous starts, going at least five innings in all of them and allowing two runs or fewer in four of the five. He is 1-4 with a 6.48 ERA in eight career appearances against the Phillies, six of them starts, but in his last two outings against Philadelphia has allowed three earned runs in 14 1/3 innings.

SS Troy Tulowitzki went 2-for-4 Monday against Philadelphia, his 19th multi-hit game of the season, to raise his major-league-leading average to .378. Tulowitzki also leads the majors in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, on-base-plus slugging percentage, total bases and runs. He did commit a throwing error in the sixth inning, ending a 50-game streak without a miscue.

RHP Nick Masset allowed two runs on one hit in 1/3 of an inning Monday against Philadelphia, and has surrendered four runs the last two days, a stretch of 1 1/3 innings. Masset is 1-0 with a 4.66 ERA in 10 games this season.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin dropped to 0-4 with a loss Monday to the Phillies, going five innings and allowing four runs on seven hits. He struck out five, walked one and tied a franchise record by throwing three wild pitches.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
