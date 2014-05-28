FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
May 29, 2014 / 3:27 AM / 3 years ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jordan Lyles, Wednesday’s starter, took a no-decision against Atlanta in his last start despite working six innings and allowing two runs on six hits, while striking out six and walking one. Lyles is 1-0 with a 2.50 ERA in four career starts against the Phillies.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa beat Philadelphia on Tuesday night for his sixth straight victory, going six innings and allowing one run on six hits. De La Rosa (6-3) struck out four and walked two. He did see his string of 15 consecutive scoreless innings end when he surrendered Darin Ruf’s solo homer in the fourth.

RHP LaTroy Hawkins worked a scoreless ninth inning in a non-save situation Tuesday against Philadelphia. The 41-year-old Hawkins is 2-0 with a 3.93 ERA this season, and converted 11-of-12 save opportunities.

C Wilin Rosario hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s victory over the Phillies. It was the fifth homer of the season for the .227-hitting Rosario, and his sixth in 10 career games in Philadelphia. It was also his second homer in 12 career at-bats against Philadelphia’s Cole Hamels.

CF Drew Stubbs went 2-for-5 Tuesday night against the Phillies, scored twice and drove in a run with a double. He is hitting .333.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.