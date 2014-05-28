Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles, Wednesday’s starter, took a no-decision against Atlanta in his last start despite working six innings and allowing two runs on six hits, while striking out six and walking one. Lyles is 1-0 with a 2.50 ERA in four career starts against the Phillies.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa beat Philadelphia on Tuesday night for his sixth straight victory, going six innings and allowing one run on six hits. De La Rosa (6-3) struck out four and walked two. He did see his string of 15 consecutive scoreless innings end when he surrendered Darin Ruf’s solo homer in the fourth.

RHP LaTroy Hawkins worked a scoreless ninth inning in a non-save situation Tuesday against Philadelphia. The 41-year-old Hawkins is 2-0 with a 3.93 ERA this season, and converted 11-of-12 save opportunities.

C Wilin Rosario hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s victory over the Phillies. It was the fifth homer of the season for the .227-hitting Rosario, and his sixth in 10 career games in Philadelphia. It was also his second homer in 12 career at-bats against Philadelphia’s Cole Hamels.

CF Drew Stubbs went 2-for-5 Tuesday night against the Phillies, scored twice and drove in a run with a double. He is hitting .333.