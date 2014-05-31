FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch
May 31, 2014 / 10:37 PM / 3 years ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Juan Nicasio was 3-1 with a 2.10 ERA in five starts in the month of May before his 5-2 loss to Cleveland Friday. Nicasio’s undoing was a four-run Cleveland fifth inning that included a two-run home run by SS Asdrubal Cabrera. “I made a lot of good pitches until the fifth inning,” Nicasio said. “In the fifth inning I threw my fastball up in the zone.”

3B Nolan Arenado was examined by a hand specialist at the Cleveland Clinic on Friday and the decision was made that no surgery will be necessary on Arenado’s broken finger. Arenado was placed on the disabled list May 24 after breaking the finger during a head-first slide.

1B Justin Morneau needs four more RBIs to reach 900 for his career. Morneau has 33 RBIs in 51 games this year.

OF Carlos Gonzalez’s two-run home run in the fourth inning Friday was the 129th homer of Gonzalez’s career with the Rockies. That moves him past Matt Holliday and into seventh place on the club’s all-time list.

