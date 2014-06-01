FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2014 / 8:52 PM / 3 years ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Charlie Blackmon hit his 10th home run of the season off former teammate LHP Josh Outman in the seventh inning. Blackmon’s 10 home runs breaks the Rockies record for most home runs in a season by a leadoff hitter, which had been nine, by Dexter Fowler in 2013.

OF Corey Dickerson hit a solo home run off RHP Scott Atchison in the seventh inning on Saturday. It was Dickerson’s sixth home run of the season, a new career high.

OF Michael Cuddyer made a rare start at third base Saturday. How rare? It was Cuddyer’s first start at third base since 2010.

LHP Franklin Morales gave up six runs in 5 1/3 innings in a 7-6 loss to Cleveland ON Saturday. Five of the six runs allowed by Morales were the result of two home runs. Morales has given up a team-high 13 home runs. “With Frankie, it’s a matter of keeping the ball in park; it’s all about location,” manager Walt Weiss said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
