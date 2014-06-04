Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

OF Charlie Blackmon went hitless in three at-bats and a walk, dropping his average to .306. Blackmon was hitting .339 on May 18 but in his past 13 games, Blackmon, who typically hits leadoff, has gone 7-for-41 (.171) with one homer, six RBIs and one run scored.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 1-for-3 with a home run. The homer was his second of the season -- the other was May 28 at Philadelphia -- tying his career-high. He also hit two homers in 2012 and 2013. LeMahieu has hit safely in a season-high six games, going 8-for-21 with two doubles, two homers, two RBI and four runs scored.

RHP Eddie Butler will make his major league debut Friday night and start against the Dodgers at Coors Field. He will take the start of struggling LHP Franklin Morales, who is 3-4 with a 6.03 ERA in 12 games, 11 starts, and in his past five starts has gone 0-3 with a 7.33 ERA and has allowed eight homers in 27 innings. The Rockies did not officially announce that Butler will be promoted from Double-A Tulsa, but MLB.com reported the news based on information from minor league sources. Butler, a supplemental first-round pick and the 46th overall selection in the 2012 draft out of Radford University, is 4-4 with a 2.49 ERA in 11 starts for Tulsa. And that’s after his shortest outing of the season on Saturday when he allowed seven hits and three runs, two earned, in 4 2/3 innings without figuring in the decision.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa’s six-game winning streak ended. He had gone 6-0 with a 1.80 ERA in his previous seven starts. He pitched seven innings, tying his season-high and doing it for the third time -- the others were April 27 at Los Angeles and May 16 against San Diego, both wins. De La Rosa made his 130th start for the Rockies, moving into sixth place all-time in franchise history and passing Pedro Astacio (129).

LF Carlos Gonzalez, who has inflammation in his left index finger, left the game before the sixth inning after aggravating the finger. He batted fifth for the first time this season after hitting third or fourth in each of his previous 49 starts and after going 0-for-2 has two hits in his past 24 at-bats and 11 hits in his past 58 at-bats.

RHP Tyler Chatwood (right flexor tendon strain) made 45-50 throws at 105 feet and will move back to 120 feet Wednesday. He hopes to throw his first bullpen session by the end of the week. Chatwood is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list June 29.