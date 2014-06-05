Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Jordan Pacheco was designated for assignment, a move that could end the 28-year-old Pacheco’s career in the Rockies organization that drafted him in 2007. The Rockies have 10 days to trade, release or if he clears waivers, outright Pacheco to the minors. In 22 games, 20 of them starts, Pacheco hit .236 with six doubles, one triple and eight RBI. He hit .309 as a rookie in 2012 with 32 doubles, five homers and 54 RBI when there was more playing time at first base and third base. But Pacheco has struggled to get consistent playing time, something that by definition, does not come to a back-up catcher, and that has been Pacheco’s role this season.

RHP Jordan Lyles suffered a broken left hand when he tried to make a tag on a play at the plate in the first inning. He gave up three runs in that 30-pitch inning but stayed in the game and left after the four innings. He allowed seven hits and four runs, two earned. Lyles is the second Rockies starter to suffer a hand injury. LHP Brett Anderson broke his left index finger swinging a bat on April 12 in his third start of the season and is expected to return around the All-Star break. Other hand injuries sustained by the Rockies this season include third baseman Nolan Arenado’s broken left middle finger mallet fracture on May 22 and the left index finger inflammation that put Carlos Gonzalez on the disabled list Wednesday.

INF Ryan Wheeler was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs and began his second stint with the Rockies this season. The first one was brief -- he was recalled May 2 and optioned back to Colorado Springs on May 5. Wheeler played in two games, one start, with the Rockies and went 2-for-4 with one home run and one RBI. With left-handed hitting outfielder Corey Dickerson slated to play more with Carlos Gonzalez (left index finger inflammation) going on the disabled list, Wheeler gives the Rockies a left-handed bat on the bench. However, his stay with the Rockies might again be brief. They have to create a spot on their 40-man roster Friday for pitcher Eddie Butler, who will start and make his major league debut that night. Wheeler and infielder Josh Rutledge loom as the players to be sent down to make room on the 40-man roster for Butler.

RHP Rafael Betancourt, 39, who underwent Tommy John surgery in September and signed a minor league contract with the Rockies after the season threw a 40-pitch bullpen session at Coors Field, strictly fastballs and changeups. It was his third such session, the other two occurred in Scottsdale, Ariz., at the Rockies spring training facility and involved fewer pitches. Betancourt will throw another fastball-changeup bullpen session Saturday and on Tuesday might throw a simulated bullpen session where he pauses at some point, as if resting after an inning. The Rockies closer before he was injured, Betancourt, who had surgery 8 1/2 months ago, said of his rehabilitation, “So far, it’s been very good. Everything’s gone smooth.”

LF Carlos Gonzalez (left index finger inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. The injury causes sudden and painful swelling, and its cause is uncertain. Gonzalez was examined on Thursday at the Cleveland Clinic by hand specialist Thomas Graham, who determined there may be some foreign body small mass in the finger with a soft tissue mass around it but nothing was detected in either an MRI or an ultrasound. Gonzalez, who is hitting .255 with eight homers and 31 RBI, left Tuesday’s game after the fifth inning when the finger again flared up and decided it was time to rest in hopes of getting relief from the nagging injury that originally occurred on a swing May 1 when he homered off Bartolo Colon of the New York Mets.

C Mike McKenry was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs and began his second stint with the Rockies this season. He replaces Jordan Pacheco as the back-up catcher and has more skills behind the plate than Pacheco. McKenry was with them from May 3-17 when starting C Wilin Rosario was on the disabled list. During that stint, McKenry hit .211 (4-for-19) with two doubles and one RBI in eight games, five starts. At Colorado Springs. McKenry, 29, has hit .313 (26-for-83) with six doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs and 15 runs in 23 games. He has played in 201 games with the Rockies and mostly the Pittsburgh Pirates. He underwent surgery July 30 to repair a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee, an injury that ended his 2013 season with the Pirates. McKenry signed a minor league contract in the offseason with the Rockies, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2006.