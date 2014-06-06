Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a broken left hand, and there is no timetable for his return. Lyles sustained the injury when Arizona 3B Martin Prado slid into his glove as the pitcher tried to tag him out at the plate in the first inning Tuesday. Lyles pitched through the fourth inning but had trouble catching the ball from C Wilin Rosario. Lyles is 5-1 with a 3.52 ERA in 12 starts in his first season with Colorado.

RHP Chris Martin was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to take RHP Jordan Lyles’ place on the roster. This is Martin’s second stint with the Rockies. He was recalled April 25 and appeared in nine games. He had a 4.15 ERA but no decisions before being optioned to the Sky Sox on May 20.

2B Forrest Wall, selected 35th overall by the Rockies, is the highest drafted high school second baseman since 1987. The 6-foot, 170-pounder from Winter Park, Fla., has dealt with injuries to both shoulders. In November 2011, he had his right labrum surgically repaired and separated his left shoulder this year. He has committed to the University of North Carolina.

LHP Kyle Freeland will have familiar surroundings when and if he reaches the majors. Freeland, a Denver native, was selected eighth overall by the Rockies in the draft. The University of Evansville product said he has four pitches in his repertoire, with his four-seam fastball being his top pitch. He also said he has a slider, curveball and changeup, with the slider working best off of his fastball.

LHP Boone Logan was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to left elbow inflammation. An MRI found no structural damage. He opened the season on the DL while recovering from October surgery to have bone chips removed and a bone spur shaved in the same elbow.