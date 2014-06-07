Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Eddie Butler officially joined the Rockies when they selected his contract before his major league debut. They did not have make room on the 40-man roster for him, having already cleared a spot Wednesday when they designated C Jordan Pacheco for assignment. And the Rockies had opened a spot on their 25-man roster of active players Thursday when LHP Boone Logan (left elbow soreness) was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

RF Michael Cuddyer did not play due to a strained left shoulder, an injury he suffered Thursday night. With regular third baseman Nolan Arenado, Cuddyer has occasionally played third base, a position he had last played in 2010 and then sparingly with Minnesota. He moved from first base to third base in the ninth inning Thursday and injured his shoulder when he reached out to make a diving stop on Martin Prado’s infield single. Trainer Keith Dugger said Cuddyer would be sore for a couple days.

C Michael McKenry doubled in the sixth and singled in the eighth for his first multi-hit game since July 27, 2013, at Miami when he was playing with Pittsburgh and had a career-high four-hit game. With a walk in the second, McKenry reached base three times in the first game he played since rejoining the Rockies for his second stint this season on Wednesday after C Jordan Pacheco was designated for assignment.