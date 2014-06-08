Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

OF Brandon Barnes hit a walk-off triple with two out in the 10th to give the Rockies a 5-4 win over the Dodgers. It was his second career walk-of hit and first with the Rockies. The other was a ground-rule double on May 27, 2013, while with Houston and came against the Rockies. Barnes’ hit was only the third walk-off triple in franchise history.

RHP Christian Bergman will make his major league debut Monday and start against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, taking the rotation spot of injured RHP Jordan Lyles. Bergman, 26, is 4-4 with a 3.84 ERA in 12 starts at Triple-A Colorado Springs but has been very effective at altitude, going 1-0 with a 2.04 in five home starts.

RF-1B Michael Cuddyer didn’t play for the second straight day because of a left shoulder strain that he sustained Thursday night making a play at third base, a position he has played sparingly since regular 3B Nolan Arenado broke his left middle finger May 23. Asked whether the disabled list is option, manager Walt Weiss said: ”I would say, ‘No,’ right now.

C Mike McKenry went 2-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in his second straight multi-hit game. The only other time in his career he had consecutive multi-hit games was June 25-27, 2012, with Pittsburgh.