Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Matt Belisle allowed two hits and one run in two-thirds of an inning, allowing both runners he inherited from starter Jorge De La Rosa to score in the sixth. Those were the first runners Belisle has inherited this season. He was scored upon for the second time in three games, and in that span has given up eight hits and six runs in 2 2/3 innings.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa allowed five runs on four hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings. All four batters he walked ended up scoring. He has lost consecutive starts at Coors Field for the first time since May 25 and 31, 2009, his final defeats in a losing streak that saw him start that season 0-6. The Rockies last lost back-to-back starts by De La Rosa on July 29 and Aug. 3, 2013, the former outing a no-decision for him and the latter a loss.

RF Michael Cuddyer didn’t play for the third straight day due to a left shoulder strain that he suffered Thursday night making a play at third base, where he had moved to an inning before stretching out for a grounder and getting injured. It was Cuddyer’s third game at third base this year -- the other two were starts -- where he has seen some action since regular 3B Nolan Arenado broke his left middle finger May 23. “Still sore, probably make a decision on Cuddy tomorrow,” manager Walt Weiss said, referring to placing him on the disabled list. “He’s feeling better today.” Cuddyer has been on the disabled list once this season with a left hamstring strain that caused him to go on the disabled list April 21 and miss 25 games before he was activated May 20.

SS Troy Tulowitzki hit his 17th home run, tying Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton for the National League lead. It was Tulowitzki’s 11th homer this season at Coors Field and the 16th of his career against the Dodgers and second off Clayton Kershaw. The last Rockies with more homers through the team’s first 63 games were Todd Helton (22) and Larry Walker (19) in 2001.

C Wilin Rosario returned to the lineup. He was scratched from the lineup Saturday due to dizziness caused by dehydration. He went to a local hospital, where he underwent tests and received IV treatments along with orders to drink more fluids. “I was a little bit dizzy, and my eyes were dark,” Rosario said. “It was the first time that’s happened. It wasn’t really scary. We’re athletic, and there are times we lose a little hydration. It could be because you don’t sleep well or rest, but it’s nothing bad. I‘m good. Nothing serious, but they tell me to drink more water.”