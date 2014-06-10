Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek, 23, is a candidate to join the Rockies’ rotation in place of injured RHP Eddie Butler. Matzek is 5-4 with a 4.05 ERA in 12 starts at Triple-A Colorado Springs. Control has always been an issue with Matzek, who has 31 walks and 61 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings. he was the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft, and he received a $3.9 million signing bonus, a franchise record until pitcher Jon Gray received $4.8 million last year.

RHP Chad Bettis was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Bettis, 25, is in his third stint with the Rockies this year after beginning the season with them. Since being optioned to Colorado Springs on May 3, Bettis appeared in 10 games and went 2-1 with two saves and a 1.83 ERA. Each of his past nine appearances lasted at least two innings. In 12 games with the Rockies this season, Bettis is 0-1 with an 8.78 ERA. At Colorado Springs, he was working on his two-seam fastball, a pitch he scrapped after making eight starts with the Rockies, the first in his major league debut Aug. 1, 2013, before moving to the bullpen.

RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, one day he made his major league debut. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam. “His shoulder was sore the morning after his last start,” Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said. “At this point, it’s precautionary. We don’t know him that well, but when the kid comes up and says he has some soreness in his armpit area, it’s kind of alarming. But he played catch (Sunday) after his last start, so that was a good sign.”

RHP Christian Bergman had his contract selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs, and he made an effective start Monday in his major league debut. He allowed five hits and two runs in six innings during a 3-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Manager Walt Weiss said, “He certainly knows how to pitch off the barrel. He’s got a track record of doing it, and he just knows how to pitch. He makes the ball move late and makes it tough.” The Rockies’ 24th-round pick from UC Irvine in 2010, Bergman went 4-4 with a 3.84 ERA in 12 starts this season for Colorado Springs, where he pitched 26 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings at home from May 3-June 3, the longest such streak in the 27-year history of the Colorado Springs franchise. Bergman singled in his first major league plate appearance, the third such Rockies pitcher to do.

RF Michael Cuddyer was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6 with a non-displaced fracture of the glenoid cavity of his left shoulder. He was hurt while playing third base and diving for a ball. Cuddyer began a June 5 game against Arizona at first base but moved to third in the eighth inning. He fell hard on his shoulder while knocking down a grounder in the ninth. Cuddyer underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed the fracture. He will wear a sling for six to eight weeks before resuming baseball activities. Cuddyer said, “It was pretty painful the past few days. Finishing that game was extremely painful, and now we know why.” Cuddyer is beginning his second stint on the disabled list this season. A left hamstring strain sidelined him from April 18 to May 19.

LF Carlos Gonzalez will have exploratory surgery Tuesday on his inflamed left index finger. The procedure will be performed at the Cleveland Clinic, where he was examined May 29 before going on the disabled list June 4. Gonzalez originally injured the finger May 1 while swinging and hitting a home run against Mets RHP Bartolo Colon. He aggravated the finger several times after that. Thomas Graham, a hand specialist, saw Gonzalez on an off day for the Rockies in Cleveland last month, and he suggested the possibility of foreign bodies in the finger such as a splinter or a fingernail surrounded by a soft tissue mass. However, an MRI and an ultrasound exam couldn’t identify an object in the finger, and the Rockies opted against surgery at that time, since it could increase Gonzalez’s recovery time.

RHP Wilton Lopez, 30, was designated for assignment, removing him from the roster of Triple-A Colorado Springs. He began the season with the Rockies but was optioned on April 9 after going 0-0 with an 11.37 ERA in four games. Lopez, who is making $2.2 million this season, has gone 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA in 17 games at Colorado Springs. Monday’s move was made to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Christian Bergman, who was called up for his major league debut.