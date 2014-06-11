Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek will start Wednesday and make his major league debut. The 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft, Matzek, 23, is 5-4 with a 4.05 ERA in 12 starts at Triple-A Colorado Springs with 31 walks and 61 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings. Matzek will be the third starter in six days to make his major league debut for the Rockies, joining Eddie Butler on Friday and Christian Bergman on Monday. Matzek is pitching in place of Butler, who went on the disabled list with right rotator cuff inflammation. The last team to use three starting pitchers who made their major league debut within a six-day period or shorter was the San Diego Padres, who within the span of five days in 1986, started Ed Vosberg on Sept. 17, Ray Hayward on Sept. 20 and Jimmy Jones on Sept. 21. Control has always been the issue with Matzek, and while it could be more consistent, it is vastly improved from earlier in his professional career. Manager Walt Weiss said, “He’s fought through some things and he’s come out on the other side and he’s pitching well. He’s never really gotten hit hard. He’s able to avoid the barrel of the bat. There’s some deception to him. He’ll go out there with some velocity. He’s got good stuff.”

RHP Juan Nicasio pitched 3 2/3 innings, his shortest start of the season. He gave up 11 hits, matching his season high; he also yielded 11 hits in his last start June 5 against Arizona in 5 1/3 innings. And Nicasio gave up career-highs in runs and earned runs (10) and home runs (3). In his past three starts, Nicasio is 0-3 with a 14.49 ERA (13 2/3 innings, 22 earned runs). He has allowed 31 hits in that span, including six home runs and has surrendered 15 home runs overall this season in 71 innings.

OF Charlie Blackmon pinch hit in the ninth against Craig Kimbrel and struck out. Blackmon, who is hitting .297, has gone 12-for-64 (.188) with two homers in that span, eight RBI and three runs scored.

2B Josh Rutledge went 3-for-4 with a walk, triple, one RBI and three runs scored. The three hits matched his season-high, also done April 11 at San Francisco. He tied his career-high with three runs scored. It was the fourth time he did it, the last being Sept. 4, 2013, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed no structural damage in his shoulder, just inflammation. He made his major league debut Friday but the next day reported to the clubhouse and reported soreness under his right armpit. The Rockies put Butler on the 15-day disabled list Monday retroactive to Saturday. Trainer Keith Dugger said, “He’s not weak. But before we get back to his normal strengthening program or throwing is going to be about a week. Progress and throw a bullpen. From my standpoint, he is going to have to go out on a rehab assignment instead of being activated. He’ll be quick, probably be just a little longer than the actual 15 days.”

RF Michael Cuddyer is likely to be out until late August with a non-displaced fracture in his left shoulder socket. He will be in a sling for six weeks before resuming baseball activities. The hope is that surgery can be avoided, because it would be rather invasive regardless of whether the procedure was through the front or the back of Cuddyer’s shoulder area. Cuddyer was injured on June 5 in a game against Arizona that he began at first base but moved to third base in the eighth. In the ninth, he reached to his left for a grounder and hit the ground with his elbow bent upward. The real damaging blow to Cuddyer’s shoulder came four batters later when he took a couple steps to his left and extended his left arm to its limit while unsuccessfully trying to catch a grounder.

LF Carlos Gonzalez had a small tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery at the Cleveland Clinic. Thomas Graham, a hand specialist who examined Gonzalez on May 29 when the Rockies had an off-day in Cleveland, performed the procedure, which he originally injured taking a swing and hitting a home run May 1 before re-aggravating it three times. Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said a growth was found beneath the sheath around the muscle in Gonzalez’s finger. Dugger said such tumors are common and pending a biopsy, the expectation is it will be benign.