Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek pitched into the eighth in his major league debut. He threw 60 of 81 pitches for strikes as he allowed five hits and two runs in seven-plus innings. Matzek is the first Rockies starter to pitch seven innings since Jorge De La Rosa did it in a June 3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and he’s the first to do it in a win since De La Rosa on May 16 against the San Diego Padres. Matzek is the third homegrown Rockies starter to win his major league debut at Coors Field, joining Bryan Rekar in 1995 and Juan Nicasio in 2011.

RF Charlie Blackmon went 0-for-5, dropping his average to .291. Since he was hitting .339 on May 18, Blackmon has gone 12-for-69 (.174). He has gone hitless in his past 13 at-bats.

RHP Chad Bettis was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room on the roster for LHP Tyler Matzek, who made his major league debut and started against Atlanta. Bettis was recalled Monday for his third stint with the Rockies this season. On Tuesday, he allowed three runs on four hits with two outs in one inning as the Rockies lost 13-10 to the Braves.

LF Corey Dickerson tripled home two runs and also hit a double. He’s 11-for-28 (.393) with 10 RBIs with runners in scoring position. This was Dickerson’s fifth multi-extra-base hit game of the season. He has hit in 11 of his past 12 games, going 14-for-43 (.326) with two doubles, one triple, three homers, 10 RBIs and eight runs scored.