Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek was the third Rockies pitcher to make his major league debut last Wednesday. He was impressive, going seven innings and allowing just five hits and two runs while walking none and striking out seven. He was Colorado’s 1st round draft pick from 2009 and was the fourth player from the Rockies 2009 draft to make it to the big leagues (Rex Brothers, Nolen Arenado, and Rob Scahill).

RHP Juan Nicasio lasted just two-plus innings Sunday, giving up four hits, four walks, and three earned runs. After going 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA in the month of May, Nicasio is now 0-3 with a 16.36 ERA in three June starts. “He’s struggling to command it,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss acknowledged post-game. “But we’ll try to get it right.”

PH Justin Morneau delivered the go-ahead, two-run single on Sunday with two outs in the eighth to complete the Rockies comeback. Over his last five games, he’s 10-21 with two doubles and 10 RBIs. He also scored the game-tying run on Friday night against the Giants.

SS Troy Tulowitzki returned to the starting lineup Sunday afternoon after leaving Friday night’s game with a sprained right foot. After going 0-for-1 on pinch-hit appearance on Saturday, Tulowitzki made his presence known Sunday, as he launched a two-run home run off of Madison Bumgarner in the third inning. He is now tied with Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton for the National League lead in home runs (18).