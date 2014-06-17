Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek allowed three runs on 10 hits with two walks and no strikeouts in five innings in Monday night’s 6-1 loss to the Dodgers. It was Matzek’s second start in the majors since being called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 11.

RHP Juan Nicasio was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday to make room for LF Kyle Parker. Nicasio managed just two-plus innings, giving up four hits, four walks, and three earned runs in his start Sunday against the San Francisco Giants. After going 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA in May, Nicasio was 0-2 with a 16.36 ERA in three June starts. “He’s got some things going on and needs to work on,” said manager Walt Weiss, adding that Nicasio has to work through some mental issues in his head. “It’s tough to do that up (in the major leagues).”

LF Kyle Parker made his major league debut Monday after being called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Parker struck out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. Parker will back up Justin Morneau at first base in addition to playing the outfield.

RHP Eddie Butler threw off the mound Monday and continues to make progress, manager Walt Weiss said. Butler went on the 15-day disabled list on June 9 with right rotator cuff inflammation.

C Wilin Rosario broke out of a funk, ending an 0-for-13 stretch with a double and solo home run in Colorado’s 6-1 defeat by the Dodgers. Rosario entered the game hitting .295 against left-handers and only .197 against right-handers.