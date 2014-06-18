Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LF Corey Dickerson broke out of an 0-for-8 stretch with his fourth three-hit game of the season. Dickerson went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Tuesday’s setback to the Dodgers. He is hitting .336 on the season.

SS Troy Tulowitzki remains one of the National League’s best hitters. Tulowitzki, who played college ball at nearby Long Beach State, went 3-for-5 with a run Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, his major-league-leading 12th game of the season with three or more hits. Tulowitzki has three three-hit games in his past six contests. He tops the majors with a .361 batting average.

RHP Nick Masset was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball for hitting Atlanta Braves C Evan Gattis in the ninth inning of a game last week. Masset began serving the suspension Tuesday night in Los Angeles, where the Rockies played the Dodgers in the second game of a three-game series.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin (1-5) gave up three runs on seven hits in six innings during a loss to the Dodgers. He finished with five strikeouts and three walks while throwing 105 pitches (66 strikes). ”He battled all night,“ Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. ”We just didn’t get the big hit. I thought we had a nice approach offensively, but we didn’t get the big hit to have a big inning.

C Wilin Rosario is one of the National League’s top power-hitting catchers, but he stranded five runners in Tuesday night’s loss to the Dodgers. Rosario, who went 0-for-4, drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, but he failed to come through on two other occasions.