Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LF Corey Dickerson went 4-for-5 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored, matching his career high with four hits. His other four-hit game was May 10 at Cincinnati. Dickerson homered against left-hander Zach Duke. It was his ninth homer this season and first against a left-hander. It was also Dickerson’s second career homer against a left-hander, the other coming against Arizona’s Tony Sipp on Sept. 20, 2013.

RHP Rafael Betancourt, who signed a minor league contract with the Rockies after undergoing Tommy John surgery Sept. 17, threw a total of 26 pitches -- fastballs and changeups -- to Ryan Wheeler and Kyle Parker, the first time he has faced hitters since his surgery. Betancourt said he will again face hitters Monday, perhaps going up to 30 pitches and will go to Rookie level Grand Junction and throw a batting practice session there. If all goes well, Betancourt said he will begin pitching in games with Grand Junction around July 1. Since he is on a minor league contract, Betancourt will not be on a 30-day rehab assignment but he’s likely to pitch at every level as he works his way back to the Rockies.

1B Justin Morneau drove in five runs Friday, matching his season high in RBIs. He also had five RBIs on April 20 against Philadelphia. Morneau doubled home two runs in the first and hit a three-run homer in the second. It was his seventh career homer against Milwaukee and first since May 24, 2009, off Mitch Stetter. Morneau is one of five players in the majors this season with two games of five or more RBIs.

SS Troy Tulowitzki went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, giving him 58 runs scored and the major league lead in that category. It was his 18th multi-run game this season, the most in the majors. Cincinnati’s Todd Frazier is second with 13. Tulowitzki’s first run of the game was No. 600 in his career. He leads the majors with 13 games of three or more hits this season. Tulowitzki leads the majors with an average of .363 and a home average of .487.

RHP Adam Ottavino gave up two hits and one run in the ninth, raising his ERA in 36 games to 4.13. Ottavino had a 1.46 ERA (four earned runs, 24 2/3 innings) at the end of May with 15 hits allowed. But in nine games this month, Ottavino has been scored upon in six of them. In those nine games he has allowed 18 hits and 11 runs, all earned, in eight innings for a 12.38 ERA.