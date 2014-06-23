Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Rob Scahill was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs and pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings Sunday. He relieved starter Tyler Matzek with one out in the fifth and the bases loaded and got Jean Segura to foul out and retired Kyle Lohse on a grounder. Scahill was with the Rockies in 2012 and 2013, making a total of 29 relief appearances and going 1-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 12 walks and 24 strikeouts in 42 innings. At Colorado Springs this season, Scahill, 27, is 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 24 games with 11 walks and 30 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings.

RHP Christian Bergman is scheduled to start Wednesday against St. Louis but whether he does is uncertain. In his last start Friday, Bergman was hit on the base of his left hand/wrist area with a line drive. The swelling has continued to diminish daily, but trainer Keith Dugger said there is still concern about Bergman because “he can’t close his hand.” After being struck with a line drive off the bat of Brewers 3B Aramis Ramirez, Bergman underwent X-rays that were negative. He will undergo an MRI on Monday.

RHP Wilton Lopez, who has spent most of the season at Triple-A Colorado Springs after starting it with the Rockies, was in Denver on Saturday. Since RHP Rob Scahill had thrown 36 pitches in three innings for Colorado Springs on Thursday, he was unavailable Saturday. So the Rockies brought Lopez to Denver on Saturday and announced they were selecting his contract and adding him to the roster only to find out that couldn’t happen. Lopez had been designated for assignment on June 9 but with a $2.2 million contract and his ineffective performance, he cleared waivers and was outrighted to Colorado Springs. But since Lopez had not been there 10 days since his outright assignment, he was not eligible to have his contract selected by the Rockies and be added to their roster.

C Michael McKenry will go on the bereavement list Monday, meaning he will be gone from the team for three to seven days. C Jackson Williams was with the Rockies on Sunday but will be added to the roster on Monday. The Rockies signed Williams, 28, to a minor league contract in the offseason. In 41 games at Triple-A Colorado Springs, Williams is hitting .262 with two homers and 21 RBIs. He began his career in the San Francisco organization in 2007 after being selected 43rd overall in the draft that year and is awaiting his major league debut after playing 632 games in the minors, including 310 at the Triple-A level in five seasons.

C Wilin Rosario went 4-for-5 with a double, home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. He tied his career high with four hits, something he has done three times and last accomplished on Aug. 30, 2013 against Cincinnati. In 12 career games against Milwaukee, Rosario has hit safely in 11 of them, going 21-for-45 (.467) with five doubles, five homers, 13 RBIs and 12 runs scored.