Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Christian Bergman expects to make his scheduled start Wednesday against St. Louis. However, as a precaution, the Rockies scratched Triple-A Colorado Springs LHP Yohan Flande from his scheduled start Monday. In Bergman’s last start, Friday against Milwaukee, the rookie was struck on the base of his left hand with a line drive hit by Aramis Ramirez. Bergman’s hand became very swollen, and he was unable to close the hand to catch a ball. Bergman said Sunday when he threw a bullpen session that he experienced a little pain when catching the ball, but he said the hand felt better Monday. As a precaution, Bergman underwent an MRI exam Monday, and more tests were scheduled. Manager Walt Weiss said Monday, “(Bergman) made a lot of improvement the last 24-48 hours.”

C Jackson Williams had his contract selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs, and the Rockies added him to their roster to replace C Michael McKenry, who was placed on the bereavement list Monday and will miss three games. Williams, 28, was hitting .262 in 28 games at Colorado Springs with two homers and 21 RBIs. He has yet to appear in the major leagues but has played 632 games in the minors, including 310 in five seasons at the Triple-A level. He began his career in the San Francisco organization, and he signed a minor league contract with the Rockies in the offseason. “I‘m looking forward to seeing him,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “He’s a very skilled defender. That’s his greatest strength. He had that reputation when we brought him into (major league) camp this spring and saw him catch this spring and was very impressed with him. He’s got a good feel for the game.”

RHP Jhoulys Chacin’s record fell to 1-6 as he allowed five runs in six innings on five hits, three walks and one hit batter against the Cardinals. Two of the batters Chacin walked ended up scoring, as did the batter he hit. The Rockies have lost eight of his 10 starts this season. The five earned runs Chacin allowed matched his career high in games when he pitched at least six innings.

C Michael McKenry went on the bereavement list Monday, and he will return to the roster Thursday in Milwaukee. McKenry began his second stint this season as the Rockies’ backup catcher on June 4 when he was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs and Jordan Pacheco was designated for assignment. In 16 games, including 12 starts, McKenry is hitting .298 (14-for-47) with four doubles and four RBIs.