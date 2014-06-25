Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Yohan Flande, who is 2-9 with a 4.42 ERA at Triple-A Colorado Springs, will start Wednesday for the Rockies in his major league debut. He is replacing RHP Christian Bergman, who underwent an MRI exam Monday that detected a broken left trapezium, a bone at the base of his thumb.

RHP Christian Bergman underwent an MRI exam Monday that detected a broken left trapezium, a bone at the base of his thumb. The injury occurred when he was hit with a line drive Friday off the bat of Milwaukee 3B Aramis Ramirez. Bergman will be placed on the disabled list, and he will be in a soft cast for six weeks. Trainer Keith Dugger said it would be at least 60 days before Bergman is done with a rehab assignment and ready to return.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa made his 16th start and matched his season high for innings by throwing seven for the fourth time. This was his 14th career start without walking a batter and first since July 5, 2013, at Arizona. He gave up five runs, four earned, and won for the first time since May 27. De La Rosa entered the game 0-3 with an 8.20 ERA in his previous four starts.

1B Justin Morneau had a season-high six RBIs, one short of his career high, giving him 57 RBIs on the season. That is second in the National League, one behind the total of Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton. Morneau hit a three-run homer, his 13th of the season and third against a left-handed pitcher. He had just two homers off lefties last year, two in 2012 and one in 2011 -- the latter two years when he was recovering from the effects of two concussions.

C Jackson Williams is expected to make his major league debut Wednesday. That will likely be his final day with the Rockies before going back to Triple-A Colorado Springs, since C Michael McKenry is due back from a three-day bereavement leave Thursday. Williams, 27, has played has played 632 games in the minor leagues, including 310 at the Triple-A level over the past five seasons.

OF Drew Stubbs hit his first career pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning. It was his fifth homer of the season and the Rockies’ third pinch-hit homer this season. The others were hit by Brandon Barnes on June 5 against Arizona, an inside-the-park homer, and by Charlie Culberson, a walk-off homer against the New York Mets on May 3.