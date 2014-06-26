Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Yohan Flande became the 12th pitcher to start for the Rockies this season, more than any other team. He is the fourth Rockie to make his debut as a starting pitcher this year, which is a club record. The others are Eddie Butler, Christian Bergman and Tyler Matzek.

RHP Christian Bergman was placed on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21 with a fractured left trapezium, a bone located below the thumb at the base of the palm. The injury occurred when Bergman was hit with a line drive off the bat off Milwaukee’s Aramis Ramirez in the third inning Friday. The move made room on the 25- and 40-man rosters for LHP Yohan Flande, who made his major league debut and became the 12th pitcher to start this season for the Rockies after they selected his contract from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

SS Troy Tulowitzki went 1-for-4 with a season-high three strikeouts. In the three-game series, Tulowitzki went 2-for-11 with six strikeouts. He has gone nine games without driving in a run, and during that span, he is hitless in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position.

RHP Adam Ottavino gave up three hits and two runs in the eighth. He has been scored upon in six of his past eight games and seven of his past 10. During that 10-game stretch, Ottavino’s ERA has climbed from 2.10 to 4.63 as he has allowed 12 runs, all earned, and 21 hits in 9 1/3 innings for an 11.57 ERA with three walks and 10 strikeouts. Asked if he had answers for his recent slide, Ottavino said: “I got nothing because really I‘m not walking people. I‘m striking people out. I know my slider’s still sliding. I‘m throwing harder if anything than I was at the beginning of the year and last season. Throwing good pitches, it’s just that I can’t get them to hit it at anybody.”

C Wilin Rosario started even though the Rockies played a day game after a night game. Typically in that situation, manager Walt Weiss will start a different catcher. But he said he stuck with Rosario because starting pitcher Yohan Flande, who made his major league debut, speaks little English. Like Rosario, Flande is from the Domincan Republic, so they can communicate in Spanish. Weiss said it’s important to have a player be as comfortable as possible in his major league debut. Hence, he started Rosario rather than Jackson Williams, who filled the back-up catcher role for the third and likely last day while C Mike McKenry finishes a bereavement leave. Williams, 27, has played 632 games in the minor leagues, including 310 at the Triple-A level, and is still waiting to make his major league debut.