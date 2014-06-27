Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

OF Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-5 Thursday, extending his hitting streak to eight games. During that stretch, Blackmon is 12-for-38 at the plate (.316) with three doubles.

3B Ryan Wheeler hit his first career grand slam Thursday in the fourth inning off Brewers RHP Wily Peralta. Wheeler was 2-for-13 in his previous nine games.

RHP Rob Scahill made his second appearance of the season Thursday and pitched two innings against the Brewers at Miller Park, walking two and recorded a strikeout. Both of his appearances this season have come against Milwaukee.

SS Troy Tulowitzki scored on 3B Ryan Wheeler’s fourth-inning grand slam, giving him an MLB-best 61 runs scored on the season. Tulowitzki finished with two hits and remains atop all of baseball with a .352 average.

LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) gave up two hits -- including a home run -- but reported no physical problems after throwing 22 pitches in his first rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday. Logan has been on the disabled list -- his second sting this season -- since June 5.

C Jackson Williams was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs when the Rockies activated C Mike McKenry from the bereavement list. He spent three days on the major league roster but did not get into a game.

C Mike McKenry was activated from the bereavement list after missing three days. He entered Thursday’s game as a sub and doubled in his only at-bat.

C Wilin Rosario left the Rockies’ game Thursday at Milwaukee in the seventh inning due to tightness in his lower back. Manager Walt Weiss said Rosario will be examined again Friday and is considered day-to-day. Rosario is batting .246 this season with eight home runs.