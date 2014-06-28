Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

OF Charlie Blackmon went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Friday, snapping his eight-game hitting streak. Blackmon went 12-for-38 at the plate with three doubles during his streak.

LHP Rex Brothers made his team-leading 40th appearance of the season Friday at Milwaukee. Brothers worked one-third of an inning and finished with a walk and a strikeout. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last five appearances.

3B Nolan Arenado took live batting practice Friday for the first time since fractured his finger May 24 and will start a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Colorado Springs.

OF Corey Dickerson went 0-for-3 Friday, snapping his seven game hitting streak. Dickerson was 14-for-29 at the plate and scored nine runs during his streak. He’s batting .361 in the month of June.

C Wilin Rosario was not in the lineup Friday at Milwaukee but was available to pinch-hit if needed. Rosario left the Rockies’ game Thursday at Milwaukee early with tightness in his lower back and is considered day-to-day.