Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

2B DJ LeMahieu returned to the lineup Saturday after a day off and had two hits to extend his hitting streak to four games. LeMahieu is 7-for-14 during that streak and is 11-for-28 in his last eight games.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa starts Sunday for the Rockies as they try to avoid a second sweep by the Brewers this season. De La Rosa spent his first two and a half seasons with the Brewers, posting a 4-7 record and 6.23 ERA. For his career, he is 1-2 with an 8.39 ERA in five starts against Milwaukee.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin dropped to 1-7 on Saturday, giving up seven runs on 11 hits in a 7-4 loss at Milwaukee. In his 11 starts this season, the Rockies have scored more than four runs for him just once. His seven earned runs Saturday were his most in any start this season.

CF Drew Stubbs had three hits Saturday, extending his hitting streak to five games. He’s 9-for-24 in his last six contests.