Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday in a minor league rehab appearance with Triple-A Colorado Springs. Arenado was 2-for-4 Saturday in his first rehab appearance and is hoping to be back with the Rockies sometime next week. He has been out since May 25, when he broke a finger on his left hand.

2B D.J. LeMahieu extended his hitting streak with a 2-for-5 effort Sunday at Milwaukee. LeMahieu is 9-for-19 during that stretch and 13-for-33 over his last nine games.

INF Charlie Culberson snapped a four-game, 0-for-7 skid with a pinch-hit, two-run home run in the eighth inning Sunday at Milwaukee. Culberson is batting .193 on the season with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 52 games.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa threw two wild pitches and hit a batter but held Milwaukee to four runs on four hits over six innings to earn his eighth victory of the season.

CF Drew Stubbs got the day off Sunday but is expected to see more action in center field for the time being. Since May 1, Stubbs is batting .316 with five home runs, 10 doubles and 17 RBIs.