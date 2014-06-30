FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
July 1, 2014 / 2:26 AM / 3 years ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Nolan Arenado went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday in a minor league rehab appearance with Triple-A Colorado Springs. Arenado was 2-for-4 Saturday in his first rehab appearance and is hoping to be back with the Rockies sometime next week. He has been out since May 25, when he broke a finger on his left hand.

2B D.J. LeMahieu extended his hitting streak with a 2-for-5 effort Sunday at Milwaukee. LeMahieu is 9-for-19 during that stretch and 13-for-33 over his last nine games.

INF Charlie Culberson snapped a four-game, 0-for-7 skid with a pinch-hit, two-run home run in the eighth inning Sunday at Milwaukee. Culberson is batting .193 on the season with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 52 games.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa threw two wild pitches and hit a batter but held Milwaukee to four runs on four hits over six innings to earn his eighth victory of the season.

CF Drew Stubbs got the day off Sunday but is expected to see more action in center field for the time being. Since May 1, Stubbs is batting .316 with five home runs, 10 doubles and 17 RBIs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.