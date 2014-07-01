Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Yohan Flande got the start on Monday against the host Nationals. In his second big league start and game, he was tagged with the loss as he gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings. “He threw the ball well in his second big league start,” said manager Walt Weiss.

RHP Chad Bettis was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs when RHP Jhoulys Chacin was placed on the 15-day DL Monday. Bettis is 0-1 in 14.1 innings pitched with Colorado this year with a 10.05 ERA.

RHP Rob Scahill was not tagged with the loss but he gave up a bases-loaded double to Ian Desmond in the sixth as Washington took a 5-2 lead. He gave up three hits and four runs in 1 2/3 innings.

OF Corey Dickerson (hamstring) was held out of the starting lineup June 30 and is day-to-day. “He is kind of nicked up,” said manager Walt Weiss.

1B Justin Morneau had three hits on Monday against the Nationals. But his hits went to waste as he did not score or drive in a run.

LHP Christian Friedrich will start on Tuesday at Washington. He is 5-10 in his career and 0-1 against the Nationals.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 30.