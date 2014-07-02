Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek will start on Wednesday in the series finale against the Nationals. He is 1-2 in his career and it will be his first start against the Nationals.

OF Corey Dickerson was back in the starting lineup Tuesday after he did not start Monday. He was hitless in three at-bats as his average fell to .339.

1B Justin Morneau had three hits on Monday against the Nationals and he singled in his first at-bat Tuesday. He was retired in his next two at-bats and is now hitting .313.

SS Troy Tulowitzki did not start Tuesday as he was given a night off, according to manager Walt Weiss.

LHP Christian Friedrich got the start on Tuesday at Washington. He gave up three runs in the first inning and was charged with the loss as he allowed five hits and five runs in 3 1/3 innings. “We are not going to make any decisions right now,” manager Walt Weiss said of Friedrich’s spot in the rotation. “A lot of deep counts. That made it tough (in his outing against the Nationals).”