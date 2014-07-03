Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek got the start on Wednesday in the series finale against the Nationals. He was not involved in the decision as he was lifted with one out in the seventh with the score 3-3. “He was about at his ceiling” after throwing 95 pitches, manager Walt Weiss said of Matzek.

1B Justin Morneau had three hits Monday against the Nationals and had two more Wednesday to finish with six hits in the series. But most of hits in the series went to waste -- once again Wednesday he did not score or drive in a run.

SS Troy Tulowitzki did not start Tuesday as he was given a night off, according to manager Walt Weiss. He was back in the starting lineup Wednesday and helped make two double days in the first two innings. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu flipped him the ball with his glove and Tulowitzki turned and threw the ball to first for a highlight-reel double play. “One of the best double plays I have seen this year,” said Weiss, a former major league shortstop.

LHP Franklin Morales will start on Thursday in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. He is 17-22 in his career with an ERA of 4.68.

LHP Brett Anderson threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings Wednesday in his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Colorado Springs. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out four. Anderson landed on the disabled list in mid-May due to a broken left index finger, and he underwent surgery to insert pins in the digit. The pins were removed May 27.