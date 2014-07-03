FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 4, 2014 / 3:37 AM / 3 years ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Tyler Matzek got the start on Wednesday in the series finale against the Nationals. He was not involved in the decision as he was lifted with one out in the seventh with the score 3-3. “He was about at his ceiling” after throwing 95 pitches, manager Walt Weiss said of Matzek.

1B Justin Morneau had three hits Monday against the Nationals and had two more Wednesday to finish with six hits in the series. But most of hits in the series went to waste -- once again Wednesday he did not score or drive in a run.

SS Troy Tulowitzki did not start Tuesday as he was given a night off, according to manager Walt Weiss. He was back in the starting lineup Wednesday and helped make two double days in the first two innings. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu flipped him the ball with his glove and Tulowitzki turned and threw the ball to first for a highlight-reel double play. “One of the best double plays I have seen this year,” said Weiss, a former major league shortstop.

LHP Franklin Morales will start on Thursday in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. He is 17-22 in his career with an ERA of 4.68.

LHP Brett Anderson threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings Wednesday in his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Colorado Springs. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out four. Anderson landed on the disabled list in mid-May due to a broken left index finger, and he underwent surgery to insert pins in the digit. The pins were removed May 27.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.