Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado was activated after missing 37 games due to a left middle finger mallet fracture. The Rockies, who had a host of pitching injuries occur after Arenado was hurt sliding head-first on May 23 at Atlanta, went 10-27 in Arenado’s absence.

LF Carlos Gonzalez, who had a tumor removed from his left index finger June 10 and last played on June 3, took batting practice in the indoor cage. The Rockies did not hit on the field but will do so Friday with Gonzalez expected to participate. After that, he will take live batting practice against a pitcher and go out on a rehab assignment. If all goes well, Gonzalez could return to the Rockies next weekend when they host Minnesota in the final series before the All-Star break.

LHP Franklin Morales, taking the turn of injured Jhoulys Chacin, made his first start since May 31 and gave up two runs, one earned on four hits and two walks in five innings with four strikeouts. He threw 60 of 89 pitches for strikes while allowing two or fewer runs for the third time as a starter this season.

RHP Jair Jurrjens will make his Rockies debut and start Friday against the Dodgers. The Rockies acquired Jurrjens on Wednesday from the Cincinnati Reds for 1B Harold Riggins. Jurrjens, 28, has pitched in seven major league seasons for Detroit (2007), Atlanta (2008-2012) and Baltimore (2013) with a lifetime record of 53-37 and a 3.63 ERA in 128 games, 126 starts. This season, Jurrjens went 2-3 with a 4.46 in six starts for Triple-A Louisville. He last pitched June 28 will be facing the Dodgers with one extra day of rest. Riggins, 24, was drafted in the seventh round in 2011 out of North Carolina State. This season at Tulsa, Riggins hit .263 in 58 games with seven homers and 25 RBI and 79 strikeouts in 179 at-bats.

LHP Christian Friedrich was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room on the roster for 3B Nolan Arenado, who was activated from the disabled list. Recalled on June 21, Friedrich went 0-3 with a 9.45 ERA in three starts, the last on Tuesday at Washington where he gave up five hits, four walks and five runs in 3 1/3 innings and needed 84 pitches to get those 10 outs. During his brief stay with the Rockies, Friedrich, 27, who was the 25th overall pick in the 2008 draft, too often was unable to throw a first-pitch strike and get himself into favorable counts.