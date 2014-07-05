Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

2B DJ LeMahieu had one of the Rockies’ two hits. Both were singles, and LeMahieu’s in the third inning extended his hitting streak to 10 games. It is his second career hitting streak of at least 10 games; he had a 14-game hitting streak from Aug. 26-Sept. 14, 2013. During his current streak, LeMahieu is hitting .395 (15-for-38) with a double, home run, five RBIs and five runs scored.

RHP Rob Scahill was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room on the 25-man roster for RHP Jair Jurrjens. After being recalled from Triple-A on June 22, Scahill pitched in three games for the Rockies and had no record with a 6.75 ERA, allowing three hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings with four walks and two strikeouts. In his three outings, Scahill inherited seven runners, three of whom scored. Scahill has appeared in 32 major league games, all with the Rockies, and is 1-0 with a 4.56 ERA (47 1/3 innings, 24 earned runs) with 16 walks and 26 strikeouts.

LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation), who has been on the disabled list retroactive to June 5, will likely be activated Sunday. He made rehab appearances at Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 26 and June 29 and then pitched in back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday. Manager Walt Weiss said, “If I used him back-to-back days, tonight and tomorrow, that would be four out of five days (pitching). So, this ensures that when he comes back, he’s ready to go back-to-back days, if necessary.”

RHP Jair Jurrjens had his contract purchased from Triple-A Colorado Springs. He never pitched there after the Rockies acquired him Wednesday from Cincinnati in a trade for Double-A Tulsa 1B Harold Riggins. Jurrjens is the 13th different starting pitcher for the Rockies this season, the most used by any club in the majors. Texas is second with 11. The Rockies’ franchise record for starting pitchers used in a season is 15 in 1993, their inaugural season. Jurrjens gave up a career-high 12 hits and eight runs, which matched his career high, in 4 2/3 innings, including a two-run homer to Yasiel Puig in a three-run first and a three-run homer to Scott Van Slyke in a five-run fifth. After the game, Jurrjens experienced breathing problems and was taken to a hospital for tests.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) was moved from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for RHP Jair Jurrjens, who made his Rockies debut. Chacin had been placed on the 15-day disabled list June 30, retroactive to June 29. He has a frayed rotator cuff and, at this time, does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. The Rockies, in addition to having Dr. Thomas Noonan, their team orthopedist, examine Chacin, consulted with noted orthopedic surgeon James Andrews. He examined the tests done on Chacin and concurred that he does not now need surgery. It is encouraging that Chacin has no pain in his shoulder. The best-case scenario is that Chacin could return in September. He missed the first month of the season due to a shoulder strain and went 1-7 with a 5.40 ERA in 11 starts. The last one was June 28 at Milwaukee, where he gave up 11 hits and seven runs in 5 2/3 innings. After that 7-4 loss, Chacin said, “I don’t really don’t know what’s wrong with my arm. I can’t get strong. Even if I throw extra hard, I can get one (pitch), but then I can’t throw the next one hard.”