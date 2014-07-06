Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B/1B Ryan Wheeler was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs to clear a spot on the 25-man roster for LHP Boone Logan, who was activated from the disabled list. Wheeler began his second stint this season with the Rockies on June 4. They also recalled him May 2 but three days later optioned him back to Colorado Springs. In 31 games overall with the Rockies,

RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) threw 35 pitches in a simulated game and felt fine, save for the blood blister he developed on his right middle finger from throwing his curveball. Butler made his major league debut June 6 and the following morning, reported to the clubhouse with pain in his right armpit.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa gave up three hits and two runs in six innings and won his third straight start, improving to 9-6 this season. He has 64 career wins with the Rockies, tying LHP Jeff Francis for the second-most wins in franchise history behind RHP Aaron Cook (72). De La Rosa leads the National League with 10 starts in which he has allowed four or fewer hits.

SS Troy Tulowitzki, who did not play Friday because of right groin soreness, was much better Saturday but not in the lineup. Tulowitzki said he ran in an indoor pool without difficulty and hit in the indoor batting cage. He is likely to return to the lineup on Monday at the latest. Manager Walt Weiss said:

LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) was activated from the 15-day disabled list where he had been since June 5. He took over in the seventh after Nick Masset was injured and threw 11 pitches, two strikes, while giving up a single and two walks to the three batters he faced.

LF Carlos Gonzalez took live batting practice for the first time since he had a benign tumor removed from his left index finger on June 10 and was able to swing the bat pain-free. Manager Walt Weiss said of Gonzalez: “There’s a real good shot we’ll see him before the break.”

RHP Adam Ottavino took over in the seventh with none out and the bases loaded, and got Juan Uribe to ground into a double play and struck out A.J. Ellis. Opponents are 0-for-4 this season against Ottavino with the bases loaded and 4-for-29 (.138) in his career in that situation.

RHP Jair Jurrjens was fine Saturday after experiencing breathing problems while pitching 4 2/3 innings in his Rockies debut Friday night and then going to a hospital. Jurrjens, whom the Rockies acquired Wednesday from Cincinnati’s Triple-A affiliate said: “It was super scary. Every time I needed to take a deep breath, I couldn’t do it.”