Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

OF Charlie Blackmon wasn’t sure he would make the Rockies out of spring training. On Sunday, he learned he had been selected to the National League All-Star team. He seized the opportunity to become the team’s leadoff hitter and is batting .291 in 87 games with 12 homers, 47 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

RHP Brooks Brown had his contract selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs. The 29-year-old Brown signed a minor league contract with the Rockies in November and this season is 1-0 with six saves and a 4.35 ERA in 31 appearances with 16 walks and 35 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings. Brown has been in the Arizona, Detroit and Pittsburgh organizations before signing with Colorado. He has pitched in 233 games, including 139 starts, in nine seasons in the minors and made his major league debut Sunday when he relieved starter Yohan Flande in the fifth with one out and the bases loaded and the Dodgers leading 3-0. Brown gave up a run-scoring infield single when the Dodgers successfully challenged a play at the plate and hit a batter to force in a run but ended up pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings. “It was rewarding,” Brown said of his big league debut. “Man, it’s more (a feeling of) deserving after nine years than it would’ve been if I went straight up to the big leagues somehow. It made me work for it and made me appreciate my time down there. It taught me hard work and perseverance. Obviously, I was nervous; it’s what keeps you playing. I was more anxious to finally be here and go out and do what I’ve done my whole life. I‘m glad I got it in, and now I’ll get more comfortable the more times I get out there.”

RHP Raul Fernandez was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for RHP Brooks Brown. Fernandez, 24, was placed on the 40-man roster for the first time in November. He began this season as the closer at Class A Modesto but lost that job. In 29 relief appearances for Modesto, Fernandez is 0-1 with seven saves and a 7.00 ERA (27 innings, 21 earned runs) with 15 walks and 20 strikeouts. Fernandez began his career as a catcher in 2008 in the Dominican Summer League but began pitching the following season in the DSL.

LHP Chris Capuano made his debut in the Rockies organization on Saturday night for Triple-A Colorado Springs. He started at Omaha and allowed two hits in four scoreless innings with no walks and two strikeouts, throwing Capuano, who turns 36 next month, had been designated for assignment and then released Tuesday by the Boston Red Sox after going 1-1 with a 4.55 ERA in 28 games. In addition to Boston, Capuano has pitched for Arizona, Milwaukee, the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s 74-84 with a 4.28 ERA in 266 career games, including 209 starts.

1B Justin Morneau, who spent the bulk of his career playing for the Twins, could return to Minnesota for the All-Star Game if he wins the voting by fans for the 34th and final roster spot. Morneau is hitting .316 in 84 games with 13 home runs and 59 RBIs.

SS Troy Tulowitzki was voted to start at shortstop for the National League in the All-Star Game that will be played July 15 at Target Field in Minneapolis. He is hitting .350 in 83 games with 18 homers and 47 RBIs.

LF Carlos Gonzalez, who had a benign tumor removed from his left index finger June 10, took batting practice for the second straight day and left for Round Rock, Texas, where he will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs. Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said Gonzalez will do his typical pre-game activities Monday, and if he checks out, he will play. With the Rockies off Thursday, Gonzalez is likely to play in three games with Colorado Springs and then re-join the Rockies on Friday for their series with Minnesota leading into the All-Star break.

RHP Nick Masset (left patellar tendon strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, making him eligible to return July 21 when the Rockies play their fourth game after the All-Star break. He injured his left knee Saturday covering the plate in the seventh when catcher Wilin Rosario was charged with a passed ball. The injury occurred with Hanley Ramirez batting. Masset’s knee buckled before he reached home plate and again after Rosario retrieved the ball and threw it past Masset. His injury is not believed to be serious, but the Rockies couldn’t afford to have him sit for two or three days and be short a reliever in their bullpen. Masset is the third pitcher in the past two seasons to suffer an injury on a play at the plate with Rosario catching. On June 4, Jordan Lyles suffered a broken left (non-pitching) hand when he went to cover the plate on a wild pitch and Arizona’s sliding Martin Prado turned Lyles’ hand. On July 7, 2013 at Arizona, Roy Oswalt suffered a hamstring strain covering home plate on a wild pitch.