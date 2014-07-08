Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

OF Charlie Blackmon, who made the Rockies’ roster out of spring training for the first time in his career and got off to a torrid start, didn’t expect to be named to the National League All-Star team. “I didn’t play so well the last few weeks leading up (to the announcement of the All-Star rosters Sunday),” he said. “I just felt that would hurt me.” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said Sunday that going to the All-Star Game can boost the confidence of a young player. “I hope so,” Blackmon said when told of Mattingly’s statement. “I think it’ll just really be a neat experience to get around that group of players where everybody’s an elite talent and not just talented but knows how to turn talent into production and success.”

LF Carlos Gonzalez, who had a benign tumor removed from his left index finger June 10, began what is expected will be a brief rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday. He batted second, played right field and went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. Gonzalez played five innings in the field. He is likely to play in three games with Colorado Springs and then rejoin the Rockies on Friday for their series with Minnesota leading into the All-Star break.

LHP Brett Anderson (fractured left index finger) made his second rehab start for Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday. He threw 77 pitches, 49 strikes, at Round Rock and gave up six hits and one run with one walk and four strikeouts. The Rockies will decide whether Anderson makes a third rehab start or returns to their rotation for his next outing. Assuming he has no atypical soreness Tuesday, it is likely that Anderson, who last pitched for the Rockies on April 12, will start for them this weekend against the Minnesota Twins.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin will undergo a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection Tuesday. Chacin does not need surgery on his ailing right shoulder but will rest four to six weeks, and if his shoulder feels well at that point, he would begin throwing. In all likelihood, Chacin will not have enough time to build up arm strength and pitch again this season.

CF Drew Stubbs hit his eighth home run, giving him 15 extra-base hits this season at Coors Field. In 39 games there, he is hitting .370 (43-for-116) with nine doubles, three triples, six homers and 16 RBIs. He also has a .406 on-base percentage and a .612 slugging percentage at Coors Field. In 34 road games, Stubbs is hitting .206 (20-for-97) with four doubles, one triple, two homers and seven RBIs with a .252 on-base percentage and a .330 slugging percentage.