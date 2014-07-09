Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Yohan Flande was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he began the season before the Rockies selected his contract June 25 and he made his major league debut. In three starts for the Rockies, Flande went 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA. Flande pitched five, 5 1/3 and 4 1/3 innings in his starts. He pitched well at the outset of his games before faltering, as he did Sunday against the Dodgers. In that outing, Flande pitched four scoreless innings, getting nine outs on ground balls, but wasn’t able to escape the fifth, when he gave up five runs. Flande, 28, might be better suited for the bullpen, but Rockies manager Walt Weiss said, “We talked about the possibility of maybe him fitting in the bullpen in the future, but tough to turn away starting pitching. Everyone’s looking for more starters. We feel we got a pretty good starter in Flande, and we got to see that..”

OF/1B Kyle Parker was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to begin his second stint with the Rockies. He was recalled June 16 and optioned back to Colorado Springs five days later after going hitless in six at-bats with four strikeouts in four games, including one start. A former Clemson quarterback, Parker, 24, was the 26th overall pick in the 2010 draft. At Colorado Springs this season, Parker is hitting .292 with 10 homers and 47 RBIs in 83 games.

RF Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the third that gave the Rockies a 2-1 win over the Padres. Blackmon had gone 90 at-bats without a home run since he last went deep on June 12 against Atlanta. The homer was the 13th of the season for Blackmon. All have come from the leadoff spot, the most in the majors. He also leads the majors with 45 RBIs from the leadoff spot. Blackmon led off the first with a double, giving him six multi-extra-base-hit games this season, tying for the team lead with SS Troy Tulowitzki and LF Corey Dickerson.

LF Corey Dickerson fell on his left wrist while unsuccessfully trying to make a tumbling catch with two outs in the ninth. Trainer Keith Dugger and manager Walt Weiss went out to see Dickerson, who stayed in the game. X-rays on the wrist were negative. Dickerson said his wrist, which was bandaged, was sore, but his strength checked out fine and he was not in pain.

RHP Eddie Butler (right shoulder inflammation) threw 58 pitches in a three-inning simulated game. If he checks out fine Wednesday, Butler could be sent out to begin a rehab assignment. Butler has a tendency to develop a blood blister near the fingernail of his middle finger from throwing his slider and curveball. The finger was fine, he said, until his final slider near the end of his outing, when Butler said he felt the blister.

OF Carlos Gonzalez, who had a benign tumor removed from his left index finger June 10, went 1-for-3 in his second rehab game for Triple-A Colorado Springs. Gonzalez batted second and played right field before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth. He is expected to play Wednesday for Colorado Springs and be activated by the Rockies, who are off Thursday, on Friday for their series with Minnesota leading into the All-Star break.

LHP Brett Anderson (fractured left index finger) will return to Denver on Wednesday and be re-evaluated after making his second rehab start Monday for Triple-A Colorado Springs. He is expected to return to the major league rotation Sunday when the Rockies play the Minnesota Twins in the final game before the All-Star break. Anderson was injured in his third start of the season April 12 and is on the 60-day disabled list. The Rockies optioned LHP Yohan Flande on Tuesday to Colorado Springs, and Anderson will take his place in the rotation.