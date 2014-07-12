Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LF Charlie Blackmon led off the game with a single and is hitting a major-league leading .373 (28-for-75) when leading off a game with five doubles, one triple and four home runs. Blackmon went 2-for-4 for the third straight game, his longest stretch of multi-hit games this season. His career best is six such games from Sept. 18-24, 2013.

RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) threw 30 pitches in live batting practice. He also fielded grounders hit right at him for the first time since he was injured June 4 trying to make a tag play while covering home plate after receiving a throw from C Wilin Rosario. The Rockies have Lyles scheduled for three rehab starts, the last on July 28 either for the Rockies or in the minors. He is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment July 18, likely with Double-A Tulsa, and make his second rehab start five days later.

RHP Eddie Butler (right shoulder strain) will throw about 60 pitches in his first rehab start Saturday for Class A Modesto against Bakersfield. On July 17, Butler is scheduled to throw 75-80 pitches for Triple-A Colorado Springs at Memphis. The Rockies then will decide whether Butler needs a third rehab start. Butler made his major league debut June 6 after being promoted from Double-A Tulsa and, after giving up 10 hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Butler reported the next day to Coors Field with soreness under his right armpit.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa won his fourth straight start and gave up one run in six innings to improve to 10-6 with a 4.56 ERA. It’s his second four-start winning streak this season; he won five straight from April 21-May 16. In his past four interleague starts, De La Rosa is 4-0 with a 1.42 ERA (38 innings, six earned runs). The win was his 65th with the Rockies, the most by any left-handed pitcher. De La Rosa had been tied with Jeff Francis. Aaron Cook holds the franchise record for victories with 72.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was activated. He had gone on the disabled list June 4 with left index finger inflammation and on June 10 had a benign tumor removed from the finger. Gonzalez had played left field before going on the disabled list but played right field on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Colorado Springs and will be in right field for the foreseeable future. Regular right fielder Michael Cuddyer is out until late August with a broken left shoulder socket. In Gonzalez’s absence, Corey Dickerson has played left field. Gonzalez has a much stronger arm than Dickerson, so it makes sense for Gonzalez to play right field.

RHP Nick Masset (left patellar strain) will throw from the slope of the mound on Saturday and, barring a setback, throw a bullpen session Sunday. Masset will likely need a two-game rehab before returning to the Rockies, trainer Keith Dugger said. Masset’s left knee buckled twice when he ran to cover home plate on July 5, following a passed ball by C Wilin Rosario. The Rockies and Masset initially feared he might have torn his patellar tendon, but a post-game MRI revealed a strain.

RHP Jair Jurrjens was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room on the roster for RF Carlos Gonzalez. The Rockies acquired Jurrjens on July 2 in a trade with Cincinnati. He made two starts for the Rockies and went 0-1 with a 10.61 ERA, pitching 4 2/3 innings in both outings at Coors Field against Los Angeles and San Diego and allowing 20 hits, including four homers, and 11 runs in 9 1/3 innings with three walks and nine strikeouts. Jurrjens lacked efficiency, throwing 93 pitches against the Dodgers and 96 against the Padres.