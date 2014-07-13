Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek has lost his past four decisions after winning his major league debut June 11 and is 1-4 with a 4.97 ERA in seven career starts. Five of those starts have been six or more innings. Matzek is just the second Rockies pitcher to have five of his first seven career starts go at least six innings; the other was Bryan Rekar in 1995.

CF Charlie Blackmon went 5-for-5, all singles, with one RBI and one run scored. It was his second five-hit game of the season; he had six hits on April 4 against Arizona. Blackmon joins Cleveland’s Lonnie Chisenhall as the only players in the big leagues with multiple five-hit games this season. Blackmon recorded his fourth straight multi-hit game, his longest such streak of the season. He is career best is six straight multi-hit games from Sept. 18-24, 2013. Blackmon raised his average 10 points to .306, the first time he has been at or above .300 since June 27.

RHP Chad Bettis gave up two hits, three walks and three runs in 1 1/3 innings with one strikeout. Since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs, Bettis has been scored upon in two of four outings, giving up 13 hits and five runs in 7 2/3 innings with four walks and six strikeouts.

RF Carlos Gonzalez batted second for the first time this season. In his other starts, he had batted third 31 times, fourth (19) and fifth (1). He made 21 previous career starts batting second, including two last season. Manager Walt Weiss said he likes having a power hitting batting second when the lineup turns over. Plus, Weiss, said it lengthens the lineup, which had LF Corey Dickerson hitting sixth. He has 11 homers this season.