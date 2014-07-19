Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LF Charlie Blackmon did not start Friday night. Manager Walt Weiss wanted Blackmon to get an extra day of rest after playing in the All-Star Game for the first time Tuesday night at Minneapolis.

RHP Jordan Lyles did not make the first of three scheduled rehab starts Friday night for Double-A Tulsa because he felt pain in his broken left hand, which landed him on the disabled list June 5. Lyles was also involved in a traffic accident Friday and suffered cuts on his face. There is no timetable for when he might be able to pitch.

INF Charlie Culberson started at first base and went 2-for-4. It was his first career appearance at the position in eight professional seasons, including three in the major leagues. Culberson had been taking ground balls at first base in recent weeks.

OF Corey Dickerson started in left field in place of LF Charlie Blackmon and went 2-for-4 with a walk. He has a .398 on-base percentage in 240 plate appearances this season.

RHP Eddie Butler pitched 5 1/3 innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Colorado Spring and gave up seven runs -- six earned -- and eight hits with three walks and four strikeouts. It was Butler’s second rehab start as he also pitched July 12 for Class A Modesto. He has been on the disabled list since June 7 with right rotator cuff inflammation. The tentative plan, prior to Friday, was to activate Butler sometime next week but the Rockies might decide he needs one more start.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa allowed one run and four hits in six innings but did not factor in the decision after winning his previous four starts. He walked three and struck out two while scouts from various contenders were in attendance with the non-waiver trading deadline less than two weeks away on July 31.

1B Justin Morneau sat out Friday night’s 4-2 loss at Pittsburgh because of a stiff neck. Manager Walt Weiss said Morneau would likely play Saturday night and the Rockies just wanted to be cautious because of his concussion history.

LHP Boone Logan was unavailable out of the bullpen Friday night. He is listed as day-to-day.

LHP Brett Anderson (0-3, 4.95) will look for his first National League win in his fifth start with the Rockies on Saturday night at Pittsburgh. Anderson will be making his second start since breaking his left index finger April 12 and missing 81 games while on the disabled list. Acquired from Oakland in an offseason trade, he has never faced the Pirates.