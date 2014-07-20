Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek (1-4, 4.97) looks to snap a two-start losing streak Sunday when the rookie pitches at Pittsburgh. Matzek has pitched at least six innings in each of his last four starts and is the first pitcher in Rockies’ history to work at least five innings in each of his first seven career starts. He has never faced the Pirates.

LHP Yohan Flande is expected to be recalled from Colorado Springs to start Tuesday night against Washington. Flande made his major league debut June 25 for the Rockies and went 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA in three starts. At Colorado Springs, he is 2-10 with a 5.00 ERA in 10 games.

CF Charlie Blackmon rolled his left ankle in the 11th inning when he lined into a double play. Though Blackmon hobbled out to the field in the bottom of the inning, Rockies manager Walt Weiss did not think the injury was serious.

RHP Eddie Butler was activated from the 15-day disabled list and optioned to Double-A Tulsa. The rookie had been out since June 5 with a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder. Butler gave up seven runs --- six earned --- in 5 1/3 innings on Friday night in a rehab start for Triple-A Colorado Springs against Memphis in a Pacific Coast League game.

1B Justin Morneau missed his second straight game with a stiff neck. Morneau said he felt better Saturday and thought he would be able to play Sunday against the Pirates.

SS Troy Tulowitzki left the game in the fourth inning of Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Pittsburgh in 11 innings with a cramp in his left thigh and is listed as day-to-day. Tulowitzki grounded out to shortstop and slowed down as he was running down the first-base line before hobbling back to the dugout. He said he felt a pulling sensation but not a lot of pain. Tulowitzki is leading the National League with a .340 batting average, a .432 on-base percentage and a .603 slugging percentage.

RF Carlos Gonzalez hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning that temporarily put the Rockies ahead, 2-1. He went 1-for-3 with a walk and no strikeouts, one night after becoming the first player in franchise history to strike out five times in a nine-inning game. Gonzalez is 5-for-21 (.238) in five games since being on the disabled list and missing 35 games with a finger injury.