Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek worked through six innings Sunday and has pitched at least six innings in each of his last five starts. His outing was also his fourth quality start of his last five. Matzek struck out a career-high eight batters.

OF Charlie Blackmon (sore left ankle) did not play July 20. X-rays on the ankle were negative, and he is day-to-day.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 0-for-3 after his season-high 10-game hitting streak came to an end July 19 with his 0-for-3 performance. LeMahieu is batting .277 on the season, but .326 in the month of July.

RHP Matt Belisle has given up at least one run in each of his last four relief appearances, raising his ERA from 4.38 to 5.63. Belisle allowed four runs in one total inning of work between two appearances during the Rockies’ series in Pittsburgh.

1B Justin Morneau (stiff neck) did not play July 18-20. It is uncertain when he will be ready to return.

SS Troy Tulowitzki (left thigh cramp) left the July 19 game, and he didn’t play July 20. He is day-to-day.

RHP Nick Masset threw a scoreless inning Sunday in his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Colorado Springs. He landed on the disabled list July 6 due to a left patellar tendon strain.

C Michael McKenry, a former Pirate, homered as he played in his first game at PNC Park as a member of another team. His home run came against former teammate Jeff Locke, who McKenry had caught before. “He’s going to swing hard and if he gets his pitch, he’s going to hit,” Locke said. McKenry also threw out Andrew McCutchen on the basepaths, the first time the center fielder was caught stealing this season.